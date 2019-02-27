Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Yvette Ragen
Ragen, Yvette (Nee Laurent) Yvette Ragen, 86, of Whitefish Bay, WI, passed away on February 24, 2019. Loving wife of Robert Ragen, mother of Patti (the late Dick) Haak and Carolyn (Scott) Schludt, grandmother of Danielle, Jonathon, Amanda and Alex. Yvette was a valued French teacher at the University School in River Hills for 29 years and has left a living legacy to all that she encountered during her life. Yvette will be greatly missed, and we should remind ourselves of her advice to slow down and smell the flowers. Memorial visitation will be held at Feerick Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with Memorial Service beginning at 3:00. Memorials in Yvette's name can be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
