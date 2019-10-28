|
|
Yvonne Hall
Entered into Eternal Life on October 27, 2019 at age 73. Beloved wife of Thomas for 53 years. Proud and loving Mom of Michael (Lynn) and Jennifer (Paul) Groh. Beloved grandmother of David. Survived by her mother Millie and her sisters Jill and Dawn. Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019