Yvonne L.M. Casper "Bonnie"Oconomowoc - Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on July 31, 2020. age 86. Longtime resident of New Berlin. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" for 61 years. Loving mother of Brian (Joanne), Barry (Lisa), Brad (Michele), and Brinn (Wayne) Czerwinski. Proud grandma of Terry, Nick, Jennifer (Rob), Jake (Melissa), Kelly (Jared), Jonathan (Alyssa), Austin (Kayla), Tara Jo, and Eric. Great-grandma of Max, Amelia, Emmeline, Lila, Brooklynn, Lola, Lincoln, James and Alice. Sister of Roma (Gilbert) Erickson, Sharon (Jeff) Adsit. Daughter of the late Fernando and Eula DiTorrice. Preceded in death by her brother Joseph DiTorrice. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held.