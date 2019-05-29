|
Janicki, Yvonne M. (nee Dereszynski) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Leon Janicki. Loving mother of Jeff (Bette) Janicki, Stacy (Jody Wheeler) Janicki and Cheryl (Rob Holloway) Janicki. Dear grandma of Neva Holloway. Sister of Ken (Pat) Deres and the late Richard Dereszynski. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends. Yvonne was a long time employee of St. Vincent DePaul. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, May, 30 from 4 - 7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019