Yvonne M. Petrusich
New Berlin - (nee Kremski)
Found peace on April 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Lani (Doug) Haag and Mike (Kelli) Petrusich. Proud grandmother of Tyler (Jane) Haag, Mitchell Haag, Stephanie (Jamie) Moldenhauer, Jessica (Jerry) Kruse, Danielle Petrusich, and Nicole (Pat) Wright. Great grandmother of Natalie, Nathan, Maelyn, Mila, Finn, Vince, Emilia and Chloe. Dear sister of Doug (Nettie) Kremski and Marv (Judy) Kremski. Cherished daughter of the late Hildegarde and the late Myron Kremski.Yvonne will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private entombment was held at St. Adalbert Cemetery. The family will hold a celebration of Yvonne's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020