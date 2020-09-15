1/
Yvonne M. Ruhnke
Yvonne M. Ruhnke

(nee Trudell) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 age 93 years. Dear mom of Lynda (Steve Sadenwasser) Grabowski. Loving grandma of Laurie (Larry) Kreger and Sean Shea. Proud great-grandma of Tyler (Alyssa DeRosia), Stevie (Anne Goepfert) and Aaron. Great-great-grandma of Landon and Liam. Further survived by cousins Bill and Margaret Trudell and many friends.

Preceding in death by her parents, brother, son Robert, son-in-law Dan Grabowski and other family members.

The family wishes to thank Seasons Hospice Oak Creek for their loving care.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
