Yvonne Mary Finley

Yvonne Mary Finley Notice
Finley, Yvonne Mary (Nee Skrobacki) Age 92, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, was Born to Eternal Life August 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Stanislaus and Theresa Skrobacki. Loving wife of the late Wayne Eugene Finley for 66 years. She is survived by her daughter Karen Yvonne (Danny) Butske; two granddaughters Shannon and Kelly; four great-granddaughters Rhianna, Kayleigh, Torey, and Kennedy; and great-great-grandson, Bentley; survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Yvonne was preceded in death by her sister and brothers. Visitation Thursday, August 29th, 4 to 6 PM, St. Martin of Tours Parish, 7963 S. 116th Street, Franklin. Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
