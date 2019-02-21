|
Czajkowski, Yvonne Susan Yvonne Susan Czajkowski, 63, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Walker, MN and Hammond, IN passed away as a result of a fire at her home Friday, February 1, 2019. A private funeral was held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held April 6, 2019 in Hammond, IN. Yvonne will be forever remembered by her children, Christy, Samantha and Charlie (Tiffany); 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Cynthia) and Russell. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Sammy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Patricia. To continue Yvonne's love for animals, donations are preferred to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC). MADACC cared for her beloved dog, Sammy, after he was rescued from the fire. Sammy is doing well and has been reunited with Yvonne's children. Thank you to Milwaukee Fire Station 17 for your heroic efforts to try and save Yvonne and to Milwaukee Fire Station 12 for finding and rescuing Sammy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019