Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Czajkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Susan Czajkowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Yvonne Susan Czajkowski Notice
Czajkowski, Yvonne Susan Yvonne Susan Czajkowski, 63, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Walker, MN and Hammond, IN passed away as a result of a fire at her home Friday, February 1, 2019. A private funeral was held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held April 6, 2019 in Hammond, IN. Yvonne will be forever remembered by her children, Christy, Samantha and Charlie (Tiffany); 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Cynthia) and Russell. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Sammy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Patricia. To continue Yvonne's love for animals, donations are preferred to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC). MADACC cared for her beloved dog, Sammy, after he was rescued from the fire. Sammy is doing well and has been reunited with Yvonne's children. Thank you to Milwaukee Fire Station 17 for your heroic efforts to try and save Yvonne and to Milwaukee Fire Station 12 for finding and rescuing Sammy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.