|
|
Dassow, Zachary D. Of Muskego, Tragically passed away July 10, 2019 at the age of 24 years. Beloved son of Michele (nee Kass) (Jay) Betenz, and Daniel Dassow. Loving brother and best friend of Keith (Bianca) Yetzke, Heather Stier-Yetzke, and step-brother of Paige Jablonski. Loving boyfriend of Dakota Daniels, and father-to-be of Presley Doris Dassow. Nephew of Steve G. Dassow, and Richard A. (Kim) Kass. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. He will be missed by his yellow lab Pete. Visitation on Friday, July 19, from 4-8PM, and on Saturday, July 20, from 9-11AM at the funeral home chapel. Funeral service at 11AM. Interment Rural Home Cemetery in Big Bend. Zack was an avid sportsman. He was a 4th generation Union Construction Worker.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019