Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
Third Lake, WI
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery
Third Lake, WI
Zaga Radicevic Notice
Radicevic, Zaga At rest August 12, 2019 at age 77. Beloved mother of Milivoje "Mike" Radojicic (Mary Ann Fuerte). Proud grandmother of Angela (Matt) Spencer, Marie (Derek) Olson, and Michael (Brittany) Radojicic. Great-grandmother "Baba" of Noah, Lucas, Jayden, Abbie, Kylie, Sadie, and Waylon. Sister of Milosia Rakic and Vida Radisavcevic. Further survived by kumovi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a retiree of Miller Brewery. Visitation will be Saturday at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, Third Lake, IL 10:30 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
