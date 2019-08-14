|
Radicevic, Zaga At rest August 12, 2019 at age 77. Beloved mother of Milivoje "Mike" Radojicic (Mary Ann Fuerte). Proud grandmother of Angela (Matt) Spencer, Marie (Derek) Olson, and Michael (Brittany) Radojicic. Great-grandmother "Baba" of Noah, Lucas, Jayden, Abbie, Kylie, Sadie, and Waylon. Sister of Milosia Rakic and Vida Radisavcevic. Further survived by kumovi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a retiree of Miller Brewery. Visitation will be Saturday at New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Monastery, Third Lake, IL 10:30 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment New Gracanica Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019