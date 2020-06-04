Zarah G. McLean, MD



Zarah G. McLean, MD, transitioned to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She tirelessly provided medical services to the Milwaukee Community for decades. She is loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed. Dr. McLean's visitation is Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10-11:45a at Northwest Funeral Chapel, 6630 W. Hampton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53218. Burial Service, immediately following the visitation, is at Graceland Cemetery, 6401 N 43rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53209. Both are open to the public.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store