Zenaida Lirazan "Zen" Edralin

Zenaida Lirazan "Zen" Edralin Notice
Zenaida "Zen" Lirazan Edralin

Milwaukee - (Nee Lirazan) Entered in to Eternal Life on Friday, January 31, 2020, age 75. Loving wife of Jake Edralin, for 47 years. Also loved by brothers; sisters; nieces; nephew, Reggie (Lotte) Arandia; other relatives; friends in Canada and the Philippines; especially close friends, Marilyn Mallari, Minnie Parbs, Sarah Austria; friends in the Philippine Nurses of Wisconsin and the Philippine Nurses of America.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 11-4:45PM. Service at 5PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
