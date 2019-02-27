|
|
Peng, Zhongying Entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 65. She was born on October 19, 1953 in Chengdu, China. Zhongying was a loving wife to Jim Droese; a caring mother to her daughter Monica; a devoted member of her family. She has touched the lives of many. From her home state of Chengdu, to her resting place in Milwaukee. She will be deeply missed and remembered. Zhongying was cheerful in her temperament, compassionate to her peers, and strong in her convictions. Her presence warmed a room, and lightened our hearts. The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Menon and the compassionate staff at the Courage Cancer Center at Froedtert Medical center for their exceptional care of Zhongying. Private family services have been held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019