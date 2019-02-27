Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Zhongying Peng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zhongying Peng

Notice Condolences Flowers

Zhongying Peng Notice
Peng, Zhongying Entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 65. She was born on October 19, 1953 in Chengdu, China. Zhongying was a loving wife to Jim Droese; a caring mother to her daughter Monica; a devoted member of her family. She has touched the lives of many. From her home state of Chengdu, to her resting place in Milwaukee. She will be deeply missed and remembered. Zhongying was cheerful in her temperament, compassionate to her peers, and strong in her convictions. Her presence warmed a room, and lightened our hearts. The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Menon and the compassionate staff at the Courage Cancer Center at Froedtert Medical center for their exceptional care of Zhongying. Private family services have been held.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now