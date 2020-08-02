Zora DevcicMilwaukee - Born in Krasno Polje, Croatia, Zora Devcic passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 80 years of age. Loving wife of the late Stjepan. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, Nikola and Manda Devcic and sister, Marija Vukelic. Dear mother of Emil (Teresa) Devcic and Marina (Robert) Schmidt. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, David and Adam Schmidt. Also survived by sisters, Katarina Devcic, Ana (Nikola) Devcic, Ljubica (Viktor) Plecko, brothers, Mate (Mira) Devcic, Marko (Ankica) Devcic, Andrija Devcic, brother-in-law Mane Vukelic, sister-in-law Ann Mesich, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Thank you to all those who remained in close contact with her over the past few years with frequent calls, cards and visits. Zora especially enjoyed her long phone conversations with family members and friends both here and in Croatia. A special thank you to Fr. Lawrence Frankovich, Zivko and Jadranka Pavletic, Irena and Steve Jaksic, Ivanka and Boris Kuzmanovic, Ana and Mike Stivoric, Marija Stupar, Vaso Marjanovic, Doris Mettke, Terry Fote, and Gary De Groot. Private services were held. Interment at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Augustine Parish, West Allis, WI are appreciated.