David L. Purcell, 81 of Ogallala, passed away February 19, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Dave was born May 5, 1938, at Houston, Delaware to Andrew and Mary (Armour) Purcell. Dave graduated from Milford High School in Delaware.
On June 27, 1958, David married Nelda Hendon. The couple married in Delaware later moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where they ran a cafeteria for several years. They would later move to Denver, CO, Greeley, CO, and Kimball, NE, before an opportunity to sell mobile homes brought them to Ogallala in 1969. They sold mobile homes into the late 1970s before deciding to return to the restaurant business in 1983 when they bought the Char Bar in Big Springs, which they ran until retirement in 2008.
Dave and Nelda dedicated much of their lives to serving people in the restaurant business. When they owned the Char Bar, they often worked opposite shifts to make it work. Dave was reserved, but kind, and very patient. He also had a deep love for animals, especially his dogs.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Nelda in 2015; son, Charles; and daughter in law, Kathy.
Survivors include his son, Lacy Purcell of Big Springs; daughter in law, Rita Purcell of Brule; eight grandchildren, Wendy, Lacey, Zachory, Amanda, Heidi, Sarah, Christopher, and Charles; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Beachy and half-sister's, Connie Connolly, Julie Ann Ramey, and Anda White.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Dave's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Prairie Hills Funeral Home in Ogallala. No interment of cremains is planned.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Julesburg Advocate on Mar. 6, 2020