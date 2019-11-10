|
|
Gabriella Evelyn Vernon, 91, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Julesburg, CO, died October 27, 2019.
Gabriella was born in Chernivtsi, Romania in 1928 to parents Ewald and Martha Burian. She graduated from an all-girls high school, Liceum Orthodox, in Linz, Austria in 1940. She attended the business college Berlitz, also in Linz. After school, she acquired a job with the military government in Linz, as an interpreter in the restitution department. She would meet her future husband, Ronald there.
At the age of 22, Gabriella came to the USA with acquaintances from Wenatchee, WA. She worked at the YMCA for a year and during this time, she became an American citizen. Gabriella was married to Ronald Vernon on December 22, 1951, in Wenatchee.
The married couple returned to Fort Collins, Colorado, where they lived until Ronald graduated from Veterinarian School at Colorado A & M, now Colorado State University. The newlyweds moved to Julesburg, CO where they remained for most of their lives. Some of her favorite memories are of playing bridge there. She was known as the "Queen of No Trump" in bridge. Gabriella enjoyed working as a "Candy Striper" at the hospital and helping serve meals at the Senior Center; she loved the "Galas," volunteering at the Welcome Center, and dancing with the love of her life. They shared 66 amazing years of marriage. They traveled many times to Cologne, Germany, where her parents lived.
Ronald passed away February 9, 2018 at the age of 96. Gabriella is survived by her children, Mick (Sheri) Vernon, Monica (James) Palser, Marcy (Rick) Wilborn, 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 6 step great-grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends.
As requested by Gabriella, she will have a private service at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Sedgwick County Hospital in Julesburg, Co and the Red Cross. Cards may be sent to Goes Funeral Care, 3665 Canal Dr. Suite E, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
She would like to thank her caregivers at Live, Love, Laugh and the staff at Columbine Health and Rehab, and Halcyon Hospice for taking wonderful care of her.
She wished to share the following poem with everyone:
AFTERGLOW
I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles
when life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo
whispering softly down the ways,
of happy times and laughing
times and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve,
to dry before the sun
of happy memories that I leave
when life is done.
Published in Julesburg Advocate on Nov. 15, 2019