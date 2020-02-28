|
|
Herlinda S. Aguayo died peacefully at Lutheran Medical Center, Lakewood, Colorado on February 4, 2020.
Linda was the first of seven children born to Jovita and Marciano Aguayo. She attended elementary and high school in Sedgwick, Colorado. After graduation in 1949, Linda attended Barnes Business College in Denver. She then began a long career as a secretary and clerk in the public sector that was interrupted for a time by her marriage to a military airman.
During her husband's twenty-year service, the couple and their three children traveled throughout the United States and lived for a time in England. As a result of those travels, Linda made many friends that she continued to correspond with throughout her life.
After her husband retired, Linda resumed her own career working for the Adams County Assessor Office in Brighton, Colorado. She retired from that office in 1994.
Linda was a skilled seamstress and delighted in making clothes for her family, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She also made heirloom quality teddy bears, dolls and American Girl ensembles for the extended family children. Linda was very creative. Arts and crafts were among her favorite hobbies. Children of the extended family will fondly remember participating in her holiday cookie making gatherings. Linda loved sports. She was an avid Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos fan. Classic Country and Mexican ballads were her favorite musical genres.
Linda is survived by her children: Patricia (Bernie) Stringer, Daniel Rosales and Steven Rosales. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jovita and Marciano Aguayo, a sister Alicia (Carlos) Leal, and brother Alberto (Irene Griego) Aguayo.
Private memorial services for Linda are planned in the places she enjoyed visiting with family and friends. To share a memory of Linda, or to leave condolences for her family, please enter your thoughts in the "Share Memories" section of www.newcomerdenver.com.
Published in Julesburg Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020