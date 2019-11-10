|
Rory L. Jeppson, age 54 of Chappell, NE passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Sidney, NE.
Rory Lynn Jeppson was born May 15, 1965, to Gary and Mary Jeppson in Glenwood Springs, CO. He grew up in Chappell, where he graduated from high school. He began his career in construction alongside his father Gary. Rory was married twice and had 3 sons during that time. When Rory wasn't working, he enjoyed taking care of his and his girlfriend Shelly Tynan's rescued cats for their organization "Nebraska Loves Cats." Rory's hobbies included fishing, hunting for arrowheads, spending time with family and friends, and collecting items from local history. He was always proud to share his finds with others. Rory could generally be found helping others in the area; and enjoyed helping others in need even if it meant putting his own projects on hold. Rory is survived by his parents, Gary and Mary Jeppson, sister Kamy Haugestuen and husband Al, brother Dana Jeppson and wife Jena, brother J'son Jeppson and wife Julie. sons, Sean Jeppson and wife Brandi, Brent Jeppson and wife Megan and Drew Jeppson, (9) grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.
