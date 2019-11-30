|
William Jean Hoffman, 89 of Sedgwick, CO, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital.??Jean was born January 22, 1930, at Robards, Kentucky, to George H. and Bertha M. (Price) White. She graduated from Henderson High School.??Jean married David Hoffman in Hopkinsville, KY, in 1954, and their union was blessed with three children Jacqueline (Mike) Hernandez, David Jr. (Claudia) Hoffman, Dawn (Ole) Johnson. Toward the end of David's twenty years in the US Army, he entered the ministry as a Southern Baptist Pastor. The Lord called David and Jean to Clarksville, Tenessee, where they faithfully served Woodlawn Baptist church, Gum Springs Baptist Church and First Baptist Clarksville. Following the death of her husband, Jean eventually relocated to Sedgwick, Colorado to be closer to family, where she was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Ovid. ??Jean's faith in Jesus was foundational to her life. Whether she was serving as a pastor's wife, teaching Sunday school, Singing in the choir, serving on a mission trip, or just socializing, Jean lived out her faith with enthusiasm and authenticity.??Jean was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers and 5 sisters and her husband David.
Celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2nd at Harvest Baptist Church in Ovid Colorado. Lunch will follow at the church.
Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Julesburg assisted the family with cremation.
Published in Julesburg Advocate from Nov. 30, 2019 to Nov. 30, 2020