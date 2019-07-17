Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adele Jean (Hicks) Fuette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adele Jean Fuette, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and beloved friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Juneau on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 61.



Adele, or "Odie," as she was known to her close friends, was born February 24, 1958, at St. Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, one of five children born to Louis Grant Hicks and Ella Klaire Hicks.



In 1986, Adele met Floyd David Fuette, who would be her best friend and partner for more than thirty years. On June 21, 2010, they married.



Adele embraced life in all respects. She loved her family and adored her friends, and always greeted you with a smile, no matter what hardships she might have been facing. She enjoyed cooking and cooked for all of her friends and family.



Adele was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Martin Siverly. She is survived by her husband, Floyd; by her brothers Larry Siverly of Juneau and Victor Forton of Las Vegas and by her sister Patricia Adkisson of Juneau; by two children, Jeremy Porter (Diane) and Bobby Porter; by five step-children, Renee Dull (Matt), Mark Fuette (Mary), Tara Vrabec (Terry), Robert Fuette (Kelly), and Suzann Phillips (Jared); by twelve grand-children: Riley Porter, Eden Porter, Jessica Dull, Zachary Dull, Jacob Dull, Daniel Dull, Macy Fuette, Malcolm Fuette, Jordan Arizpe, Teresa Thomas, Jaron Phillips, and Erin Phillips; and by five great grand-children: Aubree Mota, Braxton Iputi, MJ Iputi, Alana Thomas, and Yeager Thomas.



A celebration of Adele's life will be held at the Tlingit & Haida Community Council building at 3235 Hospital Drive, Juneau, Alaska, on July 21, 2019, beginning at 6:30 PM with a reception and potluck immediately following. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Adele's life.



The family may be contacted at 4111 Aspen Ave., Juneau, Alaska 99801. Flowers may be sent here.

Adele Jean Fuette, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and beloved friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Juneau on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 61.Adele, or "Odie," as she was known to her close friends, was born February 24, 1958, at St. Ann's Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, one of five children born to Louis Grant Hicks and Ella Klaire Hicks.In 1986, Adele met Floyd David Fuette, who would be her best friend and partner for more than thirty years. On June 21, 2010, they married.Adele embraced life in all respects. She loved her family and adored her friends, and always greeted you with a smile, no matter what hardships she might have been facing. She enjoyed cooking and cooked for all of her friends and family.Adele was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Martin Siverly. She is survived by her husband, Floyd; by her brothers Larry Siverly of Juneau and Victor Forton of Las Vegas and by her sister Patricia Adkisson of Juneau; by two children, Jeremy Porter (Diane) and Bobby Porter; by five step-children, Renee Dull (Matt), Mark Fuette (Mary), Tara Vrabec (Terry), Robert Fuette (Kelly), and Suzann Phillips (Jared); by twelve grand-children: Riley Porter, Eden Porter, Jessica Dull, Zachary Dull, Jacob Dull, Daniel Dull, Macy Fuette, Malcolm Fuette, Jordan Arizpe, Teresa Thomas, Jaron Phillips, and Erin Phillips; and by five great grand-children: Aubree Mota, Braxton Iputi, MJ Iputi, Alana Thomas, and Yeager Thomas.A celebration of Adele's life will be held at the Tlingit & Haida Community Council building at 3235 Hospital Drive, Juneau, Alaska, on July 21, 2019, beginning at 6:30 PM with a reception and potluck immediately following. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Adele's life.The family may be contacted at 4111 Aspen Ave., Juneau, Alaska 99801. Flowers may be sent here. Published in The Juneau Empire from July 17 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close