Alan Don Carncross, known affectionately as "Wizard," a retired businessman passed December 21, 2018. He had many roles during his brief period on this side: brother, uncle, great uncle, father, grandfather, and as a great friend to many. Alan lived life to the fullest. Although he suffered from chronic pain resulting from a serious vehicular accident in 1969, he bore it stoically without complaint. Instead, he radiated happiness and was forever concerned with the welfare of family and friends alike.



Alan was born April 13, 1944 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Don Carncross and Pauline Hengst. After his mother passed in 1945, Alan and his father moved to Oregon. Alan went to high school in Waldport, Oregon then graduated from high school with Cottage Grove High School, 'Class of 1962.' After years of living in Eastern Oregon and Portland, Alan came to Alaska in 1975.



During his many trips around the sun, Alan logged and choker set, pulled green chain, scaled logs, worked as a millwright, did plumbing and heating repair, shoe sales and repair, managed apartments, attended dental college, spice sales, was a prospector, a commercial fisherman, worked in sport goods operations/sales, and did electrical repair, to list a few. Alan was quick to try to improve anything, with his MacGyver flare and "gotcha" smile (the Wizard).



Alan enjoyed the outdoors from an early age with fishing and hunting. He loved flying kites on the Oregon and Alaska coasts. He loved feeding the squirrels and birds, and his potted flowers on the balcony. His enjoyment for the outdoors and his love of photography compelled him to journey outside Alaska to the western states and our beautiful national parks. His marine vessel, the "Three Seas" a 38' colonial boat, took him throughout Southeast Alaska on many adventures – especially in the smaller communities, like the Hobbit Hole. Alan has always been easy to make conversation with and meet new friends, and his laughter was infectious. He especially enjoyed family dinners with his sister and her family (the niece and nephew, along with the great nephews and little niece).



He held membership in the National Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Easter Seals, Defenders of Wildlife, Sierra Club, The Nature Conservatory, the National Rifle Association, and Paralyzed Veterans of America and made small donations regularly.



He's survived by his children: Carolyn (Chris) Casey in Washington; Donald (Casey) DenAdel in Juneau, Alaska; Pauline (Juan) Escobar in Oregon; and Stephen (Natasha) Williams in Montana. Alan had 13 grandchildren: Travis and Ryan Casey; Tylynn, Hunter, Chatham and Conner DenAdel; Gabriel, Sterling, Zane, Lola, Ruby, and Maximilian McKinnon; and Anthony Williams. Other immediate family includes his sister Donna Rich; niece Raina Castillo (Matthew and children Malachi, Sabian & Leadonna), and nephew, Sean Rich all from Juneau, and a brother Charles (Debbie) Carncross in Oregon.



Alan is preceded in death by his mother, Pauline (July 1945), his father, Don (August 1985) and his stepmother Janet (July 2008).



In the last words of the Wizard, about two weeks prior: "Why fear death, when you're born for this last adventure -- Look forward to it. It's my last time to see the other side." "To all -- be in peace and harmony, and be nice to one another."



There will be a Celebration of Life on April 13, 2019 at the Moose Lodge #700, 8335 Old Dairy Road, Juneau, Alaska on Saturday. April 13, 2019 between 5:00pm – 7:30pm. Bring a dish, bring a story or just come to share. Let's celebrate!



There will also be a small Celebration of Life in Oregon in June 2019. If you are interested to join us at the Oregon Celebration, please email [email protected] or call 907-789-5491.

