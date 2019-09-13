Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Johnnie. View Sign Service Information Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM T&H Community Council 3235 Hospital Drive Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Johnnie, 93, was born April 24, 1926 and went to the Lord August 13, 2019.



Alice was born to Harry Williams and Adle Tagcook. She grow up in Klukwan, Alaska. She lived in Juneau, Alaska where she had worked at the Baronof Hotel and St Ann's Hospital. She moved to Hoonah, Alaska and worked at The Crab Cannery and Restaurant there. She Married Andrew Johnnie Sr. together they had three sons, August Johnnie, Andrew Johnnie II, Thomas Johnnie Sr.. Alice loved making her native dolls and doing her beading.



She was always on the go, loved her walking, going out for coffee, and seeing all the happy faces. She was always an out going and proud lady.



Alice was preceded in death by: Parents Harry Williams and Adle Tagcook, Husband Andrew Johnnie Sr. Siblings: Mary Choate, Daisy Phillips, Thomas Williams Sr, Zenith Williams, George Williams, Julia Williams. She survived by sons: August Johnnie, Andrew Johnnie II, Thomas Johnnie Sr., Grand kids Alice Williams, Stephanie Weathers, Lillian Schrowe, Theodora Johnnie, Marie Schnieder, Andrew Johnnie III, Thomas Johnnie Jr, James Johnnie. Great Grand kids: Isaac Weathers, Brent Weathers, Davidson Schnieder, Alexandra Schnieder, Orion Schnieder, Zack Williams, Daniel Williams, Leilani Williams, Kiona Johnnie. Great great grand kids: Alonzo Berg, Piper Berg, Matthew Weathers. With numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many more grand kids.



Condolences and donations can be sent to: August Johnnie C/O Teddy Johnnie PO box 33785 Juneau, AK 99803



Services will be held at: T&H Community Council 3235 Hospital Drive Juneau, AK 99801 September 19th, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm PLEASE no parking by Bartlett Surgery Center till after 6pm Alice Johnnie, 93, was born April 24, 1926 and went to the Lord August 13, 2019.Alice was born to Harry Williams and Adle Tagcook. She grow up in Klukwan, Alaska. She lived in Juneau, Alaska where she had worked at the Baronof Hotel and St Ann's Hospital. She moved to Hoonah, Alaska and worked at The Crab Cannery and Restaurant there. She Married Andrew Johnnie Sr. together they had three sons, August Johnnie, Andrew Johnnie II, Thomas Johnnie Sr.. Alice loved making her native dolls and doing her beading.She was always on the go, loved her walking, going out for coffee, and seeing all the happy faces. She was always an out going and proud lady.Alice was preceded in death by: Parents Harry Williams and Adle Tagcook, Husband Andrew Johnnie Sr. Siblings: Mary Choate, Daisy Phillips, Thomas Williams Sr, Zenith Williams, George Williams, Julia Williams. She survived by sons: August Johnnie, Andrew Johnnie II, Thomas Johnnie Sr., Grand kids Alice Williams, Stephanie Weathers, Lillian Schrowe, Theodora Johnnie, Marie Schnieder, Andrew Johnnie III, Thomas Johnnie Jr, James Johnnie. Great Grand kids: Isaac Weathers, Brent Weathers, Davidson Schnieder, Alexandra Schnieder, Orion Schnieder, Zack Williams, Daniel Williams, Leilani Williams, Kiona Johnnie. Great great grand kids: Alonzo Berg, Piper Berg, Matthew Weathers. With numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many more grand kids.Condolences and donations can be sent to: August Johnnie C/O Teddy Johnnie PO box 33785 Juneau, AK 99803Services will be held at: T&H Community Council 3235 Hospital Drive Juneau, AK 99801 September 19th, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm PLEASE no parking by Bartlett Surgery Center till after 6pm Published in The Juneau Empire from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close