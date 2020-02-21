Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Gamble Jr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A family graveside burial for Andrew Gamble, Jr. (Anaaxhoots, Daatxhaagu´ch) was recently held at the Sitka National Cemetery. Andrew passed away on January 12, 2020. At his request, there were no services.



He was a child of the Deisheetaan through Andrew Gamble, Sr., and a grandchild of the Wooshkeetaan through Gerald Gamble (Kaansha´awu E´esh). His maternal grandfather John Paul, Jr. (Kha´atlein, Khaasa.a´xhch) was also a child of the Wooshkeetaan through John Paul Sr. (Kootla.a´a, Aandaxhleich, X'aawoolshaay).



Andrew was a commercial fisherman most of his life and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era. Keeping his Tlingit traditions intact and true, by birth and by bloodline, was a great concern of his. The Eagle crest came to his clan and house through his matrilineal bloodline by two names, still kept in his family line alone, that reach back pre 1700's.



Born into the lineage of Ghooch Hi´t (Wolf House) of the Sitka Kaagwaantaan, Andrew inherited his position as Sitka Kaagwaantaan naa shaa dei hani (clan leader) from his maternal uncle Patrick Paul Sr. (K'axhook E´esh, Stuwukha´a, Anaaxhoots), who inherited the position from his own maternal uncle Charlie BenneS (Haagunk'aaxh, Anaaxhoots) whose maternal uncle was James Jackson (Anaaxhoots), who inherited the position from his own uncle Alexis Annahootz (Anaaxhoots). James Jackson was one of the three main hosts of the "Last Potlatch" in 1904. Andrew hosted the 100 year commemoration of the "last potlatch" to show that the potlatch (koo.e´ex), correct lineages, marriages, songs, inheritance and rights are

Andrew had a traditional mindset, discrediting the modern notions of "election" of clan leaders and the authority of outside entities dictating clan leadership, respecting instead, the Tlingit tradition of blood- line inheritance through matrilineal descent. Andrew, citing Tlingit law, also forbade the use of any clan owned possessions (at.o´ow) or the act of public speaking by anyone who marries within the same clan (moiety) or has had any such offense in their history. His interest was devoted to ensuring sustainability of Tlingit custom by respecting the ancestral ways so as not to jeopardize the longevity of the complex, sophisticated Tlingit social structure and balance of the Tlingit way of life.



Tlingit language learners and educators were especially commended by Andrew. Achievements and the commitment by organizations and students to strengthen Alaska Native communities, language, and people were highly regarded. Andrew recognized the importance educators, tribes, and organizations hold toward perpetuating the Tlingit language through academic instruction and encouraging Tlingit core values. It brought Andrew great pleasure to listen to and promote Tlingit speakers.

In keeping with matrilineal Tlingit tradition, Andrew named his niece Talia Eames (Ghaaye´itli), the daughter of his sister Andrea [Gamble] Eames (Kha´ax'a´chtuu´k.aaxh), to look acer all clan objects in his care until such time as the male of proper lineage can step-into-the name of Anaaxhoots, Clan Leader of the Sitka Kaagwaantaan. Along with Talia, Andrew named Stuart Akagi (L.aanteech, Kaatshi´) of the Two Door House as co-custodian; Stuart, being from a sister house of equal standing and child of the Deisheetaan, making him Andy's clan-brother. Stuart and Talia are now custodians of the clan objects, lineages, names, songs as-well-as all-claims Tlingit and/or Western, just as Andrew had. Andrew asserted that the Anaaxhoots successor is to be determined by correct marriage and birth lineage according to the Tlingit way of life.



Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Gamble, Sr. (Aanya´, K'ushteel, Toone´i) of the Deisheetaan Raven House and his mother Matilda [Paul] Gamble (Yeidi´chkhulatseen); his sisters Adeline [Gamble] Porter (Le´ex't) and Andrea [Gamble] Eames (Kaax'achtuk.aaxh), and brothers Ivan Gamble Sr. (Ha´aguk'aax) and Melvin Gamble (K'axhook E´esh).



He is survived by his wife Joanne Wiita Gamble, his sisters Jean Hogue and Gina Evans and brother Jerry Gamble, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A family graveside burial for Andrew Gamble, Jr. (Anaaxhoots, Daatxhaagu´ch) was recently held at the Sitka National Cemetery. Andrew passed away on January 12, 2020. At his request, there were no services.He was a child of the Deisheetaan through Andrew Gamble, Sr., and a grandchild of the Wooshkeetaan through Gerald Gamble (Kaansha´awu E´esh). His maternal grandfather John Paul, Jr. (Kha´atlein, Khaasa.a´xhch) was also a child of the Wooshkeetaan through John Paul Sr. (Kootla.a´a, Aandaxhleich, X'aawoolshaay).Andrew was a commercial fisherman most of his life and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era. Keeping his Tlingit traditions intact and true, by birth and by bloodline, was a great concern of his. The Eagle crest came to his clan and house through his matrilineal bloodline by two names, still kept in his family line alone, that reach back pre 1700's.Born into the lineage of Ghooch Hi´t (Wolf House) of the Sitka Kaagwaantaan, Andrew inherited his position as Sitka Kaagwaantaan naa shaa dei hani (clan leader) from his maternal uncle Patrick Paul Sr. (K'axhook E´esh, Stuwukha´a, Anaaxhoots), who inherited the position from his own maternal uncle Charlie BenneS (Haagunk'aaxh, Anaaxhoots) whose maternal uncle was James Jackson (Anaaxhoots), who inherited the position from his own uncle Alexis Annahootz (Anaaxhoots). James Jackson was one of the three main hosts of the "Last Potlatch" in 1904. Andrew hosted the 100 year commemoration of the "last potlatch" to show that the potlatch (koo.e´ex), correct lineages, marriages, songs, inheritance and rights are [email protected] known; Haa Khusteeyi´ A´ya´ (Our Way of Life) is still flourishing.Andrew had a traditional mindset, discrediting the modern notions of "election" of clan leaders and the authority of outside entities dictating clan leadership, respecting instead, the Tlingit tradition of blood- line inheritance through matrilineal descent. Andrew, citing Tlingit law, also forbade the use of any clan owned possessions (at.o´ow) or the act of public speaking by anyone who marries within the same clan (moiety) or has had any such offense in their history. His interest was devoted to ensuring sustainability of Tlingit custom by respecting the ancestral ways so as not to jeopardize the longevity of the complex, sophisticated Tlingit social structure and balance of the Tlingit way of life.Tlingit language learners and educators were especially commended by Andrew. Achievements and the commitment by organizations and students to strengthen Alaska Native communities, language, and people were highly regarded. Andrew recognized the importance educators, tribes, and organizations hold toward perpetuating the Tlingit language through academic instruction and encouraging Tlingit core values. It brought Andrew great pleasure to listen to and promote Tlingit speakers.In keeping with matrilineal Tlingit tradition, Andrew named his niece Talia Eames (Ghaaye´itli), the daughter of his sister Andrea [Gamble] Eames (Kha´ax'a´chtuu´k.aaxh), to look acer all clan objects in his care until such time as the male of proper lineage can step-into-the name of Anaaxhoots, Clan Leader of the Sitka Kaagwaantaan. Along with Talia, Andrew named Stuart Akagi (L.aanteech, Kaatshi´) of the Two Door House as co-custodian; Stuart, being from a sister house of equal standing and child of the Deisheetaan, making him Andy's clan-brother. Stuart and Talia are now custodians of the clan objects, lineages, names, songs as-well-as all-claims Tlingit and/or Western, just as Andrew had. Andrew asserted that the Anaaxhoots successor is to be determined by correct marriage and birth lineage according to the Tlingit way of life.Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Andrew Gamble, Sr. (Aanya´, K'ushteel, Toone´i) of the Deisheetaan Raven House and his mother Matilda [Paul] Gamble (Yeidi´chkhulatseen); his sisters Adeline [Gamble] Porter (Le´ex't) and Andrea [Gamble] Eames (Kaax'achtuk.aaxh), and brothers Ivan Gamble Sr. (Ha´aguk'aax) and Melvin Gamble (K'axhook E´esh).He is survived by his wife Joanne Wiita Gamble, his sisters Jean Hogue and Gina Evans and brother Jerry Gamble, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 21 to Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close