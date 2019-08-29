Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnie Maier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arnie Maier passed away from a long battle with cancer Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home in Peoria, Arizona. He was born in Juneau in 1938 to Frank and Rosa Maier. He grew up working on the family dairy farm next to the Brotherhood Bridge. He didn't like tending to the cows, but thought it was fun haying, running the tractors, and fixing fences.



Arnie loved cars! His dad said if the cows had an engine he wouldn't be able to keep him out of the barn.



After graduating from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1957, he went to trade school in Oregon and served 6 years in the National Guard. He returned to Juneau to work for Alaska Coastal Airlines and various construction companies. After working on the pipeline in the 70's, he worked as a heavy equipment operator in Juneau and ran his own business, Red Gulch Gravel. In the 90's he worked as an operator in Washington and Haines. After retiring in 2001, he moved to the warmer climates of Sequim and Spokane, WA and Peoria, AZ. He enjoyed many car shows, breakfasts with the boys, and driving his classic vehicles.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Tersteeg, his children Sheldon Maier and Lori Hansen, step-children Jeff Tersteeg and Kim Garrett, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge from 3-5 p.m. on September 28, 2019.



