Asbjorn Bo, age 81, of Juneau, Alaska passed away peacefully August 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 9, 1939 in China while his parents Andreas and Magda Bo were missionaries there. They moved back to Norway when he was 9 years old. He spent the remainder of his childhood in Randaberg. When he was 19 years old he followed his dream to America – the land of opportunity he used to say.



To pay for his passage, he spent 6 months on a boat peeling potatoes before landing in New York. He went from there to Chicago and finally to California where he knew there was a strong Norwegian community. He met his wife, Marit Fikstvedt, in the church there and it turns out that she was also from Norway. They were married December 31, 1961. He worked construction and that brought him and the family up the coast to Washington and then finally to Alaska where he spent almost 50 years. He was an avid traveler and a very creative storyteller of all of his adventures. In his 50's he became a commercial fisherman while still managing to do construction work into his late 70's.



He was involved in community events and Douglas Island Bible church. He was most passionate about The Gideon's organization, which distributes Bibles.



He leaves behind his children Linn (Craig) Johnson, Glenn (Mary) Bo, Steven Bo and Lise Penn; grandchildren Eric, Lance, Cody & Austin Johnson, Lindsay (Josh) Kalb, Marissa (Aaron) Wood, Bethany (Brian) Ball, Breanne Bo, Erika & Haley Bo, Ty (Patience) Penn, Christina (Abe) Ueland, Daniel (Corinna) Penn and Elisebeth Penn as well as 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marit, brothers Kora and Jarleif and grandson David Penn.



He leaves behind many family members in Norway and friends from around the world.









