Obituary

Audrey Gunhilde Mayer



Audrey was born on November 3, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the youngest of 3 children born to Agnar and Gunhilde Eriksson. Audrey's parents emigrated through Ellis Island from Sweden as young children, bringing along many Swedish traditions for Christmas holidays. Audrey's parents were proud new Americans and taught their children to be proud Americans as well.



Audrey met her future husband, Jim, on a blind date. Jim was a handsome, young World War II man attending Penn State, seeking a degree in Agronomy to follow his dream of building golf courses. Audrey and Jim quickly fell in love and were married June 17, 1950. With a new bride, Jim decided it was time to find a real job. He saw an ad in the newspaper, "G-Men Wanted", he had to apply. Excited, Jim applied and became a Special Agent for the FBI. The adventure of Audrey's life began as the newlyweds packed up and moved to Chicago where Lynn was born.



Life as an agent's wife was never dull and a few years later they were off to Detroit. While Jim fought crime, Audrey was busy raising two kids as Jimmy joined the family. They loved city life but heard about a new State on the horizon, Alaska! It was 1959, Alaska was a new State and Jim was excited, Audrey, not so much. Jim headed up early while Audrey packed up the family, said goodbye, and boarded the TWA prop plane for the long two-day journey with Lynn, now 8, and Jimmy barely a year old, in tow.



The flights took forever. Lynn visited the cockpit while Audrey comforted the baby and watched white, icy, cold, and desolate landscape slip by below. It was 20 below zero when the plane arrived in Anchorage. Jim picked the family up in an old FBI station wagon with the windows covered in plastic. After a good night's sleep, Audrey awoke to a glorious pink sunrise over the Chugach Mountains and knew she was home. The family continued to grow as Tommy was born. The family "celebrated" Tommy's second birthday with the great 1964 earthquake.



A few months later, another transfer came from the FBI and the family was off to Youngstown, Ohio. True to form, another baby arrived as Nancy was born. After a short stay in Ohio, Jim was transferred home to Alaska. They packed up the cab-over camper with the kids and the family dog, Stormy, the German Shepherd. They drove across the country and up through the Canadian wilderness along the Alcan Highway.



When they arrived in Juneau in May of 1966, Audrey knew they were home at last. Once Nancy was in school, Audrey decided she should meet some people her own age, so she found a job with the University of Alaska. Ultimately, Audrey retired from the State of Alaska as a Certified Professional Secretary after serving the State with integrity for many years while developing many lifelong friendships.



Audrey loved being involved in her kid's activities, from being a Cub Scout and Brownie leader to training ponies, walking dogs, learning how to cross-country ski, and driving kids to Eaglecrest and the swimming pool. Audrey was also a skilled seamstress and took pride in sewing everything from dresses to couch-covers and everything in between. Audrey also loved to travel and made many trips up the Alcan with Jim in the 5th wheel enjoying the solitude and incredible scenery along the way.



Audrey left us on March 24, 2020, passing from complications of Alzheimer's in her room overlooking the Chugach Mountains. Audrey spent her final years living in the Anchorage Pioneer Home and finally at Baxter Senior Living Center. The family would like to express our thanks to the staff at both homes for the wonderful care she received over the years. The family also thanks Frontier Hospice, for making Audrey's last days comfortable.



Audrey is survived by daughter Lynn (Bill Gissel) of Juneau; son Tom (Lisa) of Juneau; and daughter, Nancy (Jeff Schock) of Anchorage. Audrey is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Gunnar, Anne, Josh, Christina, Nolan, Robert and Emily, as well as her two great grandchildren, Jim and Margaret. Audrey's husband, Jim, and son, Jimmy passed away in 2011 and 2001, respectively.





