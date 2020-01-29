Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurelia Ann (Gartner) Thibodeau. View Sign Service Information Rosary 1:30 PM St. Paul's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 PM St. Paul's Catholic Church Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aurelia Ann (Gartner) Thibodeau passed from this life to eternity on Dec. 16, 2019 at the Juneau Pioneer Home, where she resided for the final 4 years of her life.

Aurelia, nicknamed Ril by an older sibling, was born on April 1, 1922 in Melrose, Minnesota to George and Julia Gartner, the 8th child of 9. When Ril was three years old and her younger brother Gerald was born, she was sent to live with an aunt and uncle, Anna and Martin

Wegleitner. Ril stayed with that family for three years, acquiring German as her primary language, and then was returned to her parents following the unexpected passing of twelve-year-old brother Gilbert. Being separated from her aunt and uncle's family at age 6 was a traumatic experience for Ril, which no doubt had a significant impact on the importance she placed on family cohesion when she became a parent herself.

Raised on a farm on the outskirts of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, Ril knew both the hardships and satisfaction that comes from producing your own food, delivering milk and eggs via rowboat to supplement the family income, and enduring the harsh Minnesota winters. Her upbringing was not a thing to fuss about, however, and she carried that uncomplaining trait throughout her days.

In 1944 Ril travelled to Juneau, Alaska with her good friend Corky, to visit her sister Helen whose husband, Evan Wruck, had taken a position with the Bureau of Public Roads. While attending a community dance in Juneau, she met local boy Robert (Bob) Thibodeau and a romance ensued, which became long-distance when Ril moved back to Minnesota. When a diamond ring arrived for her in the mail, (no note, just a ring!), she made plans to return to Juneau and was married to Bob on Sept. 9, 1946. Ril and Bob were joined for 66 years, until his passing in 2012.

Following their honeymoon at the Shrine of St. The´re`se lodge, Ril and Bob made their home in Juneau (and Douglas!) and embarked on raising a family, with the intention of having a large one. Additions to the tribe became nearly an annual event until pregnancy #6, which sadly resulted in a miscarriage. Ril's two miscarriages were sorrowful occurrences that were painful to recall even decades later. But ultimately, the Lord blessed Ril and Bob with twelve children, who are all grateful for the dedication and sacrifices that made their existence possible.

The two primary elements that fashioned Ril's life were faith and family. A devout Catholic, Ril saw to it that her children not only understood the principles of the faith, but that they also embraced the ramifications of that faith by the example of how she lived her life: in humility and with a spirit of service. Her generosity and thoughtfulness were evident in many ways: never missing sending birthday and anniversary cards, babysitting grandchildren, bringing her children with her in cleaning the church, donating Christmas trees, and contributing to religious and charitable organizations.

That a number of her children excelled in endurance athletics was no doubt attributable to Ril's own stamina and perseverance in so many aspects of her life. Having an industrious and enterprising nature, Ril started providing childcare for working parents once the last of her own children started school, establishing deep friendships with said parents that lasted throughout her lifetime. An endeavor that provided not only spending money for Christmas gifts, but also holiday cheer for the community, the annual Christmas tree sales in the front yard of the Thibodeau home on Glacier Avenue became a cherished family tradition that lasted more than 4 decades. Whether it was shaking snow-laden trees or giving complimentary candy canes to children, Ril reveled in all aspects of having an evergreen forest displace the clover and dandelions that typically occupied the lawn!

The family of Ril would like to express their unceasing gratitude to the entire staff of the Juneau Pioneer Home, who with genuine love and dedication cared for her during the 4+ years she was a resident there. Ril's fellow residents, along with their families, are also due special thanks for contributing to the family atmosphere, along with the many individuals and organizations that volunteer their time, treasure, and talents to ensure that Pioneer Home residents know they are cherished. Sincere appreciation is also extended to Eileen Hosey, Catholic Community Services, Vance Sanders, and Stacy Messerschmidt of Christine Inc., all who guided Ril's family in navigating the elder care landscape.

Ril is survived by all twelve of her offspring; Mary Catherine (John Lampert), John (Maria Ortutay), Tom (Jan Leuenberger, deceased), Guy (Linda Nielson), Bobby (Christine Quinn), Therese, Rick (Gail Nordling), Marilyn (Shane Sliva), Celeste (Bill Becia), Geri (Jerry Foster), Raymond (Anne Harrington), and Roger; 30 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren (with 3 more expected in 2020!), as well as local relatives; sister-in-law Sally Thibodeau and family, and niece Sharon (Wruck) Estes and family. Ril's only surviving sibling is her brother Gerald Gartner of Richmond, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Aurelia Ann Thibodeau is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Juneau, 9055 Atlin Drive, preceded by a Rosary at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow in St. Paul's Parish Hall adjacent to the church. Memorials in Ril's name may be made to Catholic Community Services in Juneau, if desired. Ril's only surviving sibling is her brother Gerald Gartner of Richmond, Wisconsin.A Mass of Christian Burial for Aurelia Ann Thibodeau is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Juneau, 9055 Atlin Drive, preceded by a Rosary at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow in St. Paul's Parish Hall adjacent to the church. Memorials in Ril's name may be made to Catholic Community Services in Juneau, if desired.

