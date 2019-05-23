Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Heininger Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Chapel-by-the-Lake Juneau , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Heininger Mitchell (born January 15, 1949) transitioned peacefully from this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home in Camas, Washington after a battle with cancer. Her family were nearby, including her husband, Phillip Mitchell, her son, Christopher Anderson, her daughter, Melanie "Lonnie" Bali, her sisters Suzanne Janss and Joanne Heininger, and her 93 year-old father, Howard "Bo" Heininger. Barbara was an educator, artist, friend, colleague, and parent whose life was consciously focused on enabling the capabilities of those around her. Barb was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduate of Penn State (1970) and Loyola University Maryland (1979), and she began her professional career as a speech therapist in Columbia, Maryland, before moving to Juneau, Alaska in 1981. By the time of her retirement in 2007, Barb's professionalism, her cultivation of passion and curiosity, and her careful attention to non-verbal communication and multiple-intelligences had forged a living legacy embodied by the thousands of people she worked with at: Gastineau Elementary School in Douglas, Floyd Dryden Middle School, and the Juneau-Douglas School District in general; Island School of Kauai, Hawaii; Michael Grinder's ENVoY teacher-training programs; and Alaska Future Problem Solving (to name merely a handful).



Barb was a lifelong artist and she spent most of her time after retirement in her art-studio, creating mixed media functional art-works, including handbags, book-covers, Christmas stockings, and display pieces. Barb was particularly accomplished in fiber art and distinctly proud of her innovations and advancement in "felting" techniques: the meticulous blending of different fibers to create effects of light, shade, color, and texture. Barbara's work (including her iconic XTRATUF inspired X-mas Stocking) had a regular presence at the Juneau Public Market, the Juneau Artists Gallery, gift shops throughout the Pacific Northwest, and occasionally in museum displays and competitions.



In addition to the family mentioned above, Barbara is survived by: grandchildren Misha and Ishan and son-in-law Sanjeev Bali; daughter-in-law Valerie Brotski; brother-in-law Brad Janss, nephew Peter Janss and his wife Fe, niece Emily Payton, her husband Devin and their children Joelle and Holland. Barb was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Heininger. Barb will be remembered most for her commitment to education, her unbridled love for her family and friends, and a kind and generous spirit which, in the words of a former student, meant that "after you spent time with Barb, you felt better about yourself-your successes and your smarts and your ability to positively impact your own future." A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13th, at 3:00 pm at Chapel-by-the-Lake in Juneau, Alaska; guests are encouraged to wear their fanciest shoes in memory of Barb's incurable fixation / incomparable passion for footwear. A reception will follow after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Morris Animal Foundation.

