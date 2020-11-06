

Barbara Ann Wilmot of Juneau passed away at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage October 12, 2020. Barbara was born on August 30, 1942 in Bismarck, ND to Haaken and Ethel Tosterud. She was the youngest of three daughters (Dorothy and June) and a younger brother Martin. After high school she attended the University of North Dakota earning a degree in music. She taught elementary music in Bismarck briefly before accepting a position in Klamath Falls, OR. In 1968 she moved to Albany, OR where she taught middle school music. It was here where she met her husband Richard who was working on a graduate degree at Oregon State University. They were married June 28, 1970 in Bismarck. ND. They moved to Corvallis, OR and their first son Ron was born here. They moved to Olympia, WA in 1973 and in 1977 their youngest son Mike was born. When he was just two weeks old, the family moved to Alaska after Richard accepted a position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Anchorage. They lived in Eagle River, AK where Barbara taught music at Gruening Jr. High and Wasilla High and she also conducted private piano lessons. In 1994 they moved to Juneau, AK where Barbara taught both elementary and high school music in. She also started a choral group, The Juneau Choral, and was assistant director of the Alaska Youth Choir. Music was a major part of Barbara's life, and she loved to sing, dance, play the piano, and just listen to music. She loved the cultural scene in Juneau and attended the many music and art events. She also enjoyed the wonderful scenery and hiking trails around Juneau.



Barbara is survived by her husband Richard, sons Ron of Wasilla, AK and Mike and wife Lisa of Juneau, granddaughters Josie and Anneka of Wasilla, AK, sister Dorothy Morrison of Helena, MT, brother-in-law Robert Syvrud of Polson, MT and numerous nieces and nephews throughout Montana and cousins in Norway.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shepard of the Valley food pantry at P.O. Box 34859, Juneau, AK 99803. Services are on hold until the Covid 19 situation is under control.

