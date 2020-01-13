Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean (née Melton) Swedell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many, Barbara Jean Swedell (née Melton), died unexpectedly on January 2, 2020 in Paramount, California. She was born on April 10, 1941 in Los Angeles, California, the only child of Helen Marie Melton (née Schodde) and Ardith Atrill Melton. She graduated from Paramount High School in 1959 and then attended California State University at Long Beach, from which she graduated in 1963 and received her teaching credentials in 1964. She married Ralph Melvin Swedell in 1964 and worked as a school teacher in Manhattan, KS, Loveland, CO, and Anchorage, AK as they relocated over the next few years. Barbara and Ralph then moved to Juneau, Alaska in 1966, where their daughter, Shawna Larissa Swedell, was born in 1968, and they divorced in 1974. Barbara taught in the Juneau School District for over three decades, most notably as one of the first teachers at Auke Bay Elementary School, where she was one of the early innovators and leaders of the "open classroom". She and her daughter moved to North Carolina in 1977, where she studied and taught fiber arts and folk dancing at the Campbell Folk School. Her love of the fiber arts led her to study Tibetan carpet weaving in Nepal in 1981, an adventure that was followed by many more in the far corners of the world. Driven by her passion for cultural immersion and world travel, she had journeyed to 133 countries by the time of her death, most of them as an independent traveler. Her last trip was to Belize over the holidays with her daughter and granddaughter, where she enjoyed the Mayan ruins, sunshine, and ocean. She is survived by her daughter Larissa Swedell and granddaughter Annie Saunders, who live in Kew Gardens, New York. Larissa will be organizing a celebration of her life in Juneau in July. Published in The Juneau Empire from Jan. 13 to Feb. 12, 2020

