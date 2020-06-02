Beatrice Grace Long, 91, passed away on May 20, 2020 in the Pioneer Home in Juneau, Alaska. She was born October 7, 1928 to Herman and Susan Mahler in Newark, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nello Long, her granddaughter, Amy Henderson, both of Juneau, Alaska, her parents, three, brothers, and two great grandchildren.



Bea is survived by her son, Steve Long of Rio Verde, Arizona, her daughters Karen Williams (Dave) of Palmer, Alaska, Terri Rush (Gene) of Kingsbury, Texas, and Janet Henderson (Kevin) of Juneau. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



When Bea turned 18 years old she married Nello Long on November 23, 1946, in New Jersey. This young bride and her new husband soon moved to Van Nuys, California. In 1963, with some reluctance and Nello's persuasion, they packed up their four children into a truck and moved to Juneau, Alaska. Little did she know, she would fall in love with Juneau and the people.



For the next 5 years, Bea worked as a loan officer for the Coast Guard Credit Union. Next, she worked at Juneau Douglas High School as the Activities bookkeeper, a job that caused her to be widely known in the community. When she retired, Bea stayed connected to the community through volunteer work. Each summer she was at the JCVB travel information log cabin or kiosk on the dock, where she loved to talk to the visitors and share information about Alaska. One day a week she answered phones at LOVE, Inc., a local faith-based charity She served on the board of the Hospital Guild and volunteered in the hospital gift shop and as a greeter in the hospital lobby. For several years she volunteered on a weekly basis at Mendenhall River Elementary School, where her daughter, Janet, was a teacher.



Bea was a faithful Christian and very active at the Juneau Church of Christ. For many years she taught Sunday school for the 2 and 3 year olds and she was a regular at the weekly ladies Bible class. She planned many potlucks and loved the fellowship with her church family. She loved the Lord.



She was often called a "Busy Bee" because she did not sit still for long. She enjoyed being with friends, going to garage sales, going to the movie theater, eating out, shopping for clothes, and traveling. She loved to bake cookies to deliver to friends. Bea and Nello hosted many visitors and friends from all over the country, and would honor them with a breakfast of sourdough pancakes and blueberry muffins while enjoying the view from their home on Fritz Cove Road.



Bea was loved by many and was blessed to receive wonderful care by the staff at the Juneau Pioneer Home. She blessed many and she will be missed by many, but the love she shared and the memories she created will live long in the hearts of us all.

The family is planning a memorial for friends and family on July 12th. Cards can be sent to 12175 Glacier Hwy. E304, Juneau, AK 99801



