Bethany Leigh Bohlke, age 19, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2019.



She was born February 8, 2000 in Juneau Alaska. She was raised in Gustavus, Alaska a town she dearly loved. Bethany was a straight A student. She was the valedictorian of Gustavus School's class of 2018. Bethany loved life and she was good at it. She excelled in volleyball and helped win the state championships in 2014 and 2015.



She loved nature, books, learning and sports. She was a recipient of the University of Alaska Scholars Award and later attended the University of Alaska in Juneau where she was studying to be a teacher.



Through her involvement in volleyball, she met the love of her life, Duncan O'Brien. On May 14, 2019 they welcomed their sweet baby boy Atticus Peter O'Brien. Bethany was so excited to be a mother and in the 6 weeks she was a mother to Atticus, she doted on him and took care of him with perfection.



Bethany loved everyone and everyone loved her. She had a unique way of making people feel special with her quiet, friendly way.



Bethany leaves behind her baby Atticus O'Brien (age 6 weeks), mother Tracy Lowell, father Aaron Bohlke, her love Duncan O'Brien, sister Scherion Bohlke, brother Daniel Bohlke (all of Gustavus, AK), grandparents Peter and Scherion Bohlke (of Snohomish, WA), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A celebration of life will be held July 6th, 2019 4pm at Salmon River Park, Parker Rd., Gustavus, Alaska.



A celebration of life will be held July 6th, 2019 4pm at Salmon River Park, Parker Rd., Gustavus, Alaska.

Please bring a potluck item and folding chairs. In lieu of flowers please donate to a fund set aside for her baby Atticus. https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-duncan-and-atticus-obrienwe-love-you?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

