Betty Cashel, nee Kibby, died at the Juneau Pioneers Home on Thursday, July 18. She was born in Silver City, Nevada on December 10, 1929, the daughter of Melvin and Eva Kibby.
As a child she moved with her family to Douglas, Alaska. She graduated from Douglas High School.
She worked for the Alaska Communications System as a marine radio and teletype operator. Later she provided day care in her home.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, her older brother Ralph Kibby and her son David. She is survived by her son Phillip, daughter Lori, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty spent the last eleven years of her life at the Juneau Pioneers Home. We thank the staff for their excellent care of Betty.
A private service was held in Juneau.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9, 2019