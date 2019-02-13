Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Jane Kirklewski



Betty graduated from McKinley High School in 1937 and later with the financial help of her mother, attended Canton Actual Business College. In 1943 she joined the Women's Army Corp earning the rank of Tech Sergeant. While stationed at Gardner Field in California she met and married Joe Smith of Juneau. They returned to Juneau in October 1945 and lived at the Channel Apartments along with other returning veterans. Many life-long friendships began in those early years.



In addition to raising 7 children, Betty applied her financial skills to many of her family's business pursuits. She worked as a bookkeeper for Alaska Coastal Airlines and later earned a full retirement with the State of Alaska as an accountant. Following retirement, she turned her business acumen to Gastineau Contractors and the family businesses where she continued to work with her sons until the last year of her life.



Her passion for exercise and healthy living were an inspiration to many. She played tennis as a young woman, took up running at age 50, learned to swim at 53, began yoga in her 70's (did a headstand at 80) and was a regular at JRC well into her 90's. She was an adventurous cook, expressing her true nature through exquisitely prepared baked goods. Her cookies were made with love and generously shared.



Betty was sharp-minded until the end: completing the daily crossword puzzle, balancing her checkbook and winning trivia contests. She was a life-long member of the Catholic church and contributed many years of service at St. Vincent de Paul and the Cathedral.



The Juneau Pioneers' Home, especially the caregivers at Waterside House, were a treasure to her providing excellent care, activities and friendship.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, former husband Joe Smith and granddaughter Madeline Smith. She is survived by her children Gail Sieberts (Jan), Chris Thomas (Don), Sharon Smith, Joe Smith (Jean), Tim Smith (Carrie), Julia Smith (Ralph), Becky Smith (Jody); grandchildren Solly, Soren, Tyler (Liz), Betsy(Greg), Heidi (Mike), Thad, Tyra (Bob), Severin (Molly), Carmen, and Ruby; great-grandchildren Joshua, Johnathan, Masen, Cameron, Natalie, and Claire.



A Mass and Celebration of her life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Betty's name to the Juneau Pioneer Home Foundation, 4675 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK 99801.

Betty Jane Kirklewski Smith (Grandma Bee) was born in Canton, Ohio in 1919 and was enjoying her 100th year of life when she passed away at the Juneau Pioneers' Home on February 7, 2019.Betty graduated from McKinley High School in 1937 and later with the financial help of her mother, attended Canton Actual Business College. In 1943 she joined the Women's Army Corp earning the rank of Tech Sergeant. While stationed at Gardner Field in California she met and married Joe Smith of Juneau. They returned to Juneau in October 1945 and lived at the Channel Apartments along with other returning veterans. Many life-long friendships began in those early years.In addition to raising 7 children, Betty applied her financial skills to many of her family's business pursuits. She worked as a bookkeeper for Alaska Coastal Airlines and later earned a full retirement with the State of Alaska as an accountant. Following retirement, she turned her business acumen to Gastineau Contractors and the family businesses where she continued to work with her sons until the last year of her life.Her passion for exercise and healthy living were an inspiration to many. She played tennis as a young woman, took up running at age 50, learned to swim at 53, began yoga in her 70's (did a headstand at 80) and was a regular at JRC well into her 90's. She was an adventurous cook, expressing her true nature through exquisitely prepared baked goods. Her cookies were made with love and generously shared.Betty was sharp-minded until the end: completing the daily crossword puzzle, balancing her checkbook and winning trivia contests. She was a life-long member of the Catholic church and contributed many years of service at St. Vincent de Paul and the Cathedral.The Juneau Pioneers' Home, especially the caregivers at Waterside House, were a treasure to her providing excellent care, activities and friendship.She was preceded in death by her sisters, former husband Joe Smith and granddaughter Madeline Smith. She is survived by her children Gail Sieberts (Jan), Chris Thomas (Don), Sharon Smith, Joe Smith (Jean), Tim Smith (Carrie), Julia Smith (Ralph), Becky Smith (Jody); grandchildren Solly, Soren, Tyler (Liz), Betsy(Greg), Heidi (Mike), Thad, Tyra (Bob), Severin (Molly), Carmen, and Ruby; great-grandchildren Joshua, Johnathan, Masen, Cameron, Natalie, and Claire.A Mass and Celebration of her life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Betty's name to the Juneau Pioneer Home Foundation, 4675 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK 99801. Published in The Juneau Empire from Feb. 13 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close