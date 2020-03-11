Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jewel Haffner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jewel Haffner (1928 - 2020)



Betty Jewel Haffner passed away peacefully to her new life in heaven with her Lord and Savior on February 26, 2020. "Jewel" was born to Alfred Walter and Bertha Belle McPherson on March 12, 1928 at Kim, Colorado. They moved to Cedaredge, Colorado in 1938 and she finished her schooling there, graduating from high school in 1947. She went to work very soon after graduation and worked various jobs. She moved to Juneau in May 1964 and worked for the Federal Government until she retired in 1993 from the Federal Highway Administration. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane R. Haffner; parents, Alfred Walter and Bertha Belle McPherson; brothers, Raymond H. McPherson, Floyd I. McPherson, Orval L. McPherson, Lloyd H. McPherson, Alfred "Leon" McPherson, Laurence C. McPherson; sisters, Flora A. Sandy, Opal I. Rhine and Ruby L. Downer. She is survived by her children, Marcia L. Etheridge (Bob), Shirley A. Penrose (Dan), Everett E. Garnick (Vicki), R. Dale Garnick (Connie) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the Juneau Pioneer home for the love shown and excellent care given her for the past 5 years.



A memorial service/celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 1:30pm at the Juneau Pioneer Home.

