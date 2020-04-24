Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Babson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

After a long illness, Bob Babson died Monday, April 13th, at home with his family beside him.



Bob was born on November 10, 1944 in San Francisco. He spent his childhood living in many different communities around the country, which gave him a life-long love of seeing the world. After the death of his mother, he assumed the care of his beloved brother, Doug, while putting himself through college. He also served in the Army.



Bob went to law school because he wanted to work toward the protection of the environment. He spent his career ensuring that federal laws protecting the environment were upheld without fear or favor. He worked for the U.S. Department of Interior in Anchorage for 8 years, and then for NOAA General Counsel in Juneau from 1987 until his retirement in 2008.



Bob was a man of his word, generous to others, smart, funny, and deeply interested in the questions of life and what it meant to be alive. He had an abiding passion for the written word, and thought of his life's calling as a commitment to the use of the written word. He loved music, films, poetry, art, and had a real weakness for well-made furniture. He loved Juneau for its beauty and its strong sense of community. He loved his wife of 37 years, Cindy, and believed the life they led together to have been blessed.



Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Juneau, whose compassionate staff provided him and his family every support in his final weeks.

After a long illness, Bob Babson died Monday, April 13th, at home with his family beside him.Bob was born on November 10, 1944 in San Francisco. He spent his childhood living in many different communities around the country, which gave him a life-long love of seeing the world. After the death of his mother, he assumed the care of his beloved brother, Doug, while putting himself through college. He also served in the Army.Bob went to law school because he wanted to work toward the protection of the environment. He spent his career ensuring that federal laws protecting the environment were upheld without fear or favor. He worked for the U.S. Department of Interior in Anchorage for 8 years, and then for NOAA General Counsel in Juneau from 1987 until his retirement in 2008.Bob was a man of his word, generous to others, smart, funny, and deeply interested in the questions of life and what it meant to be alive. He had an abiding passion for the written word, and thought of his life's calling as a commitment to the use of the written word. He loved music, films, poetry, art, and had a real weakness for well-made furniture. He loved Juneau for its beauty and its strong sense of community. He loved his wife of 37 years, Cindy, and believed the life they led together to have been blessed.Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy Smith , by his brother and sister-in-law Doug Babson and Freeda Lapos Babson, and by his many friends. We will all miss him.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Juneau, whose compassionate staff provided him and his family every support in his final weeks. Published in The Juneau Empire from Apr. 24 to May 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close