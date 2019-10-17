SSG(R) BRANDEN LEE DONALDSON
Branden was born 16 March 1990 in Juneau, Alaska. Branden entered the United States Army on 21 August 2007. His Military Occupational Specialty was 91B (Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic).
His service includes: 558th Military Police Company, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, 504th Military Police Battalion and 66th Military Police Company both at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Rose City Recruiting Station, Vancouver Recruiting Company, Portland Recruiting Battalion, Portland, Oregon, and Warrior Transition Unit, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
His awards include: Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster, Army Good Conduct Award with three knots, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral two, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Ribbon with numeral two.
Published in The Juneau Empire from Oct. 17 to Nov. 16, 2019