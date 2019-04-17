Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Earl Lupro. View Sign

Brian Lupro passed away on March 26, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1954 in Juneau, the fourth of five children of Rolande and Edward "Ted" Lupro, who owned Capital Office Supply. His parents died when he was young, and he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Polly and Bob Dewey.



Brian attended grade school at Saint Ann's Catholic School, Marie Drake Junior High School, and Juneau-Douglas High School, where he was active in school sports. As a natural athlete, he excelled at cross-country running and cross-country ski racing. Through these activities, Brian made numerous friends with whom he stayed close throughout his life. He was known as good friend to have.



After high school, Brian attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, and Western State College in Gunnison, Colo., graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He returned to Juneau and worked for the U.S. Postal Service, was a real estate agent, and then signed on with the Alaska Marine Highway System, where he rose to the position of chief purser.



Brian married Bernadine Peterson in June, 1994. They started the Seaview Chalet bed and breakfast establishment that year. When Bernadine started the Nail Jazz salon, Brian came to her aid one day when she needed extra help, and the two of them worked together from then on to grow the business. His willingness to help, his love of Bernadine, and his friendly and easy-going nature helped them build a successful business that lasted 15 years. They loved doing temporary tattoos at fairs and school events, and many Juneauites sported the temporary ink during Gold Rush Days, Fourth of July, and other community celebrations.



As a commercial and recreational scuba diver, Brian earned the nickname "Iron Lung." He was very involved in the communities of Douglas and Juneau, where he was known as a great tennis player, expert skier and ski instructor, fisherman, substitute teacher, driving instructor, limo driver, waiter, guitarist, and drummer. He could walk a Goldwing Motorcycle.



Brian's love of fishing was shared with his family and friends, with memorable adventures aboard their boat, the "Always." He gave away more fish than he kept.



He was always watching out for others, and would give money to those in need, offer a ride to someone who needed one, and did whatever he could to help a stranger. Many of those strangers became friends.



And his friendships were many. They will remember his boisterous personality, love of storytelling, and his kindness and compassion for others.



Bernadine shared that "Brian was known to me as my hero. Our life was always full of adventure and happiness. He was the most caring, giving, and kind soul you could ever meet. Always and forever."



His stepdaughter Marcy Sowers knew Brian as "Poppa," because he was much more than a stepfather; Marcy's husband, Mark Sowers, was happy to be affectionately known as "son" by Brian.



Brian was the proud grandfather of Jade Mary Pilcher, Iris Desiree Pilcher and Harold Oliver Pilcher, III. He was the only grandfather they had ever known and they have a lifetime of loving, happy, and amazing adventures, and Swedish pancakes with too much powdered sugar made lovingly by Brian.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Rolande and Edward "Ted" Lupro, aunt Sarah Lupro; uncle Harry Lupro; sister Patty Lupro; and brothers David Lupro and Joel Lupro.



In addition to his wife Bernadine, survivors include his brother Mike Lupro; cousin Bobby Lupro and his wife Joyce Lupro; aunt and uncle Polly and Bob Dewey and their children Mark and Beth; his grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, whom he loved.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 416 5th Street, in Juneau. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral service at Alaskan Memorial Park, 3839 Riverside Dr. in Juneau.



A celebration of life will be later that day from 3-7 p.m. at the Juneau Yacht Club 1301 Harbor Way, Juneau, AK 99801. It will be a potluck, family requests that everyone brings a dish to share and flashlight or two for something the family has planned.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in honor of Brian E. Lupro at:

