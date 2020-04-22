Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bridgette Dawn "X'ee T'li" Reyes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bridgette Dawn Reyes (X'ee T'li), was born on September 9, 1971 at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. On April 3, 2020 she joined her youngest daughter, Kyla Rae in heaven.



Bridgette will always be remembered for her kind heart and the unconditional love she had for her family. She was always there with open arms for her loved ones; ready to laugh, ready to cry, by your side through it all. She enjoyed many things in life from art, beading, playing the piano to camping and fishing. She loved animals and had many furr babies during her time with us.



Bridgette spent her life in Alaska, where she meet her husband, Ole in 1987, and grew a family together. She worked hard throughout her life, continuing her education over the years, completing a degree in Bookkeeping/Accounting in Seward, AK.



She is survived by her husband, Ole Nordgren and three children of Juneau; Olen and 2 children, Mary and 3 children, Eric Jay; Sisters, Kimber Brown and Joelle Reyes of Petersburg; Brothers, Eugene Reyes of Anchorage and William "Bill" Reyes of Juneau; Nieces, Angela Brown and 3 children of Juneau, Holly Hanson and 3 children of Anchorage, Krystal Reyes of Juneau; Nephews, Tyler Reyes and Dustin Reyes of Anchorage, Jerry Dial and Ryan Dial, Christopher Reyes of Petersburg, Anthony Reyes of Juneau, and Dakota Brown of Juneau and many other loved aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her daughter Kyla Rae Nordgren; mother, Mary Reyes; sister Lenora "June" Reyes; brother, Walter Reyes; nephew, Jonathan Reyes; aunts, Marie James (Tagaban), Elisa Reyes (Little), Lenora June Lapus and May Kwuata (Lapus); uncles, Amado "Bud" Reyes, and Elias Reyes Jr; grandparents, Elias C. Reyes and Mary P. Reyes.



At this time the funeral service date has not been determined, we ask that any flowers and donations for Bridgette's family be sent to her son, Eric Jay Nordgren, at 1925 Davis Avenue #D7, Juneau, AK 99801 or call 907-500-5058.

Bridgette Dawn Reyes (X'ee T'li), was born on September 9, 1971 at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. On April 3, 2020 she joined her youngest daughter, Kyla Rae in heaven.Bridgette will always be remembered for her kind heart and the unconditional love she had for her family. She was always there with open arms for her loved ones; ready to laugh, ready to cry, by your side through it all. She enjoyed many things in life from art, beading, playing the piano to camping and fishing. She loved animals and had many furr babies during her time with us.Bridgette spent her life in Alaska, where she meet her husband, Ole in 1987, and grew a family together. She worked hard throughout her life, continuing her education over the years, completing a degree in Bookkeeping/Accounting in Seward, AK.She is survived by her husband, Ole Nordgren and three children of Juneau; Olen and 2 children, Mary and 3 children, Eric Jay; Sisters, Kimber Brown and Joelle Reyes of Petersburg; Brothers, Eugene Reyes of Anchorage and William "Bill" Reyes of Juneau; Nieces, Angela Brown and 3 children of Juneau, Holly Hanson and 3 children of Anchorage, Krystal Reyes of Juneau; Nephews, Tyler Reyes and Dustin Reyes of Anchorage, Jerry Dial and Ryan Dial, Christopher Reyes of Petersburg, Anthony Reyes of Juneau, and Dakota Brown of Juneau and many other loved aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her daughter Kyla Rae Nordgren; mother, Mary Reyes; sister Lenora "June" Reyes; brother, Walter Reyes; nephew, Jonathan Reyes; aunts, Marie James (Tagaban), Elisa Reyes (Little), Lenora June Lapus and May Kwuata (Lapus); uncles, Amado "Bud" Reyes, and Elias Reyes Jr; grandparents, Elias C. Reyes and Mary P. Reyes.At this time the funeral service date has not been determined, we ask that any flowers and donations for Bridgette's family be sent to her son, Eric Jay Nordgren, at 1925 Davis Avenue #D7, Juneau, AK 99801 or call 907-500-5058. Published in The Juneau Empire from Apr. 22 to May 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close