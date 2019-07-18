Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryson Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bryson Allen passed away due to injuries sustained in a climbing accident on the Mendenhall Towers in Juneau, Alaska on June 28, 2019. He was 23 years old.



Bryson was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 25, 1996. He moved with his family to Bainbridge Island, Washinton in 2000 and grew up there. He attended Bainbridge High School, where he participated in varsity rowing. He was the captain of the men's rowing team in his senior year.



He attended the University of Montana in Missoula and graduated with a degree in Wildlife Biology in 2018, receiving the University Scholar distinction from the Davidson Honors College. But his most important education came from his deep involvement with the Outdoor Program while a student at U of M, where he took and ultimately helped teach classes and served as a climbing instructor, wilderness guide, and mentor. He was connected to the OPD even before he started school, participating in a new student orientation outing in the wilderness. He guided similar outings in subsequent years and continued building wilderness and backcountry skills, eventually earning certification as a licensed wilderness EMT.



In the summer after his graduation from University of Montana, Bryson worked for NorthStar Trekking in Juneau, Alaska as a guide on the Mendenhall Glacier. He loved Juneau and the people at NorthStar, and returned in June of 2019 to work on the glacier again, after a winter working at Alta Ski Area outside Salt Lake City. The stunning beauty of Alaska and the commitment and open hearts of the people drew him back, and he felt privileged to be part of such a wonderful team.



Bryson is survived by his parents Demi and Cezanne Allen and his sister Haley who love him fiercely, as well as his grandparents John and Pat Carroll of Sarasota, Florida and Mark and Bitsy Horton of Henderson, Kentucky, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A celebration of Bryson's life will be held at 3:00 pm, July 20, 2019 at Grace Church on Bainbridge Island. The family invites people inclined to do so to make donations in Bryson's name to the Washington National Parks Fund ( wnpf.org ), the Montana Wilderness Association ( wildmontana.org ), or Juneau Mountain Rescue ( juneaumountainrescue.org ).

