Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Peter David Lie-Nielson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Captain Peter David Lie-Nielsen passed away on March 17, 2020 in Chagrin Falls, OH after a long illness. Peter was born September 22, 1942 in Douglas, Georgia and grew up in Georgia, Florida and the State of Maine. After graduating high school. Peter attended Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, ME, graduating in 1966 ultimately achieving the top rank of Regimental Commander for the academy's corps of cadets. Peter was always extremely proud of his association with MMA.



Peter made mid-coast Maine his home in the early years of his career. Following in the tradition of his forefathers, the sea was his first love. He sailed all over the world in the merchant service, working his way up through the ranks from Third Mate to Master (Captain), qualified for unlimited tonnage on all oceans. He was admired and greatly respected in his field. In the mid nineteen-eighties Peter moved to Juneau, Alaska where he qualified himself as a Ports Pilot for southeast and central Alaskan ports. He started his family there and his delight in his children immediately replaced the sea as the primary focus of his love. No man ever loved his children and grandson more than Peter.



The last thirty-plus years of his career were spent piloting massive cruise ships and cargo vessels into, and out of Alaskan ports. He retired in 2017 to his winter home in Hillsborough, NC where he lived until he became disabled in 2018 and moved to Ohio to be near his sister Linda.



Peter is survived by his children, son Hans (Denver, CO), daughters Anna, Eva & Sarah (all in North Carolina), and son Noah (Bronx, NY), and one beloved grandson, River Humphries, also in NC. He also leaves behind brothers Johan (Bradenton, FL), Erik (Cairo, GA), Charles (Lagrange, GA), & Thomas (Waldoboro, ME), and sisters Annella (PEI, Canada), and Linda (Walton Hills, OH). (All surnames are 'Lie-Nielsen')



Peter will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him. Memorial arrangements are in the preliminary stages.

Captain Peter David Lie-Nielsen passed away on March 17, 2020 in Chagrin Falls, OH after a long illness. Peter was born September 22, 1942 in Douglas, Georgia and grew up in Georgia, Florida and the State of Maine. After graduating high school. Peter attended Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, ME, graduating in 1966 ultimately achieving the top rank of Regimental Commander for the academy's corps of cadets. Peter was always extremely proud of his association with MMA.Peter made mid-coast Maine his home in the early years of his career. Following in the tradition of his forefathers, the sea was his first love. He sailed all over the world in the merchant service, working his way up through the ranks from Third Mate to Master (Captain), qualified for unlimited tonnage on all oceans. He was admired and greatly respected in his field. In the mid nineteen-eighties Peter moved to Juneau, Alaska where he qualified himself as a Ports Pilot for southeast and central Alaskan ports. He started his family there and his delight in his children immediately replaced the sea as the primary focus of his love. No man ever loved his children and grandson more than Peter.The last thirty-plus years of his career were spent piloting massive cruise ships and cargo vessels into, and out of Alaskan ports. He retired in 2017 to his winter home in Hillsborough, NC where he lived until he became disabled in 2018 and moved to Ohio to be near his sister Linda.Peter is survived by his children, son Hans (Denver, CO), daughters Anna, Eva & Sarah (all in North Carolina), and son Noah (Bronx, NY), and one beloved grandson, River Humphries, also in NC. He also leaves behind brothers Johan (Bradenton, FL), Erik (Cairo, GA), Charles (Lagrange, GA), & Thomas (Waldoboro, ME), and sisters Annella (PEI, Canada), and Linda (Walton Hills, OH). (All surnames are 'Lie-Nielsen')Peter will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him. Memorial arrangements are in the preliminary stages. Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 29 to Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close