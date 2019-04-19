In Memory Of Carl Marvin Jr
|
Born July 30th-April 4th 2019
Husband of Mrs. Rita (Mckinley) Marvin, Children: Roger (In Heaven), Sharon (Children) Micah Delong-Gonzales-Marcos Estigoy, Gail (Children) Kevin Micheal Lee 2nd-Savannah A. Harding, Carl 3rd Wife Melissa -Son Isaiah Marvin. Parents Carl-Frances Marvin Sr. Great Grand Children Tobias & Samurai Delong, (Micah's Children), (Kevin Baby) Dallas Lee, Audriana Fagerstrom (Savannah Baby, Penelope Estigoy (Gonzo Baby). Thank You For Your Prayers And Condolences. Amen.
The service is Saturday April 20th, 2019 at Northern Lights Church Address: 400 West 11th Street Juneau, Alaska. Funeral at 1pm. Potluck afterward. Gunecheesh. Amen. Donations please text or call 907-723-2129. We have an account at Alaska USA Credit Union.
Numerous 'Thank You' From All The Marvin's!
Northern Light United Church
400 W 11th St
Juneau, AK 99801
(907) 586-3131
Published in The Juneau Empire from Apr. 19 to May 19, 2019