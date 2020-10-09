Longtime Alaskan resident, Carl Patrick (Pat) Lewis, 68, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Bartlett Regional Hospital.



Carl (Pat) was born on October 12, 1951 in Baltimore, MD to Carl and Mary Lewis. He was the oldest of 6 children. He grew up in Baltimore and joined the United States Coast Guard at the age of 18 years. Carl spent the following 20 years traveling the seas. He was a cook on many different Coast Guard Cutters. Following an Honorable Discharge from the US Coast Guard, Carl worked for the State of Alaska, DHSS as well as Alaska Housing Finance Corporation until he truly retired.



On May 26, 1973, he married the love of his life Lee Larson in Juneau, AK. Once married, they were transferred to Yorktown, VA for 2 years in the Coast Guard, returning to Alaska in 1976. They lived in Homer, AK before being transferred to Juneau. Due to his love of cooking, most of his Coast Guard years were spent as the head cook feeding 150+ service men and women daily. He spent about 16 years on various Coast Guard Cutters while his family was stationed in Juneau. He spent a full year in Attu where he said there were only 27 men and a dog that lived there. Once returning to Juneau, he worked at the the Coast Guard Buoy Deck, retiring as an E6.



Carl absolutely LOVED softball and the Juneau Community. He was an avid softball player (1st base) as well as an Official Umpire for many years. He was one of the best out there on the field calling balls and strikes and loved smiling and joking with those who "just looked at the 3rd strike and knew." He was a favorite of many and made a lot of friends who became a part of his family on those fields. He always had a smile, a hug or a joke for everyone he saw and truly enjoyed being around those he loved.



Carl was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Mary Lewis, his mother-in-law Dolores Larson as well as three of his brothers, Pierre, Robert (DD), Paul Lewis, brother-in-law Larry Hanse and Nephew Scott Larson II.



Carl is survived by his wife of 47 years Lee and his two children Tanya and Charles. Carl had 6 grandchildren: Aubree, Kayleb, Nakiesha, Charlee, Jaasyah and Ariskaira (Reese) that he was so proud of and adored. In addition, he is also survived by his sister Rhona Sheena Case and his brother Reginald Lewis who both reside in Baltimore, MD. Carl had several sister-in- laws: Lynne Hanse, Laurie Larson, Layne Larson, Lana Larson and Jhade Larson and Shelly Hurt. He had three brother-in-laws: Dennis Case, Scott Larson and Charley Larson. He had numerous nieces and nephews that he loved: Tynai White (Joe), Shannon Lewis, Travis Case, Alaethea LaLiberty (Luke), Danielle Larson, Ashley Larson, Ryan Larson (Kayla), Taylor Larson, Krystina Collins, Jacob Collins, Kathryn Collins, John Larson and Steven Larson.



Our family would like to extend our appreciation for the excellent care Carl received by Dr. Richard Welling and Dr. Meyer. We would also like to say thank you to the amazing staff at Valley Medical Care and Bartlett Regional Hospital that cared for Carl during his final days.



A public viewing for Carl will be Thursday October 15, 2020 from 2pm-4pm at the Alaskan Memorial Park and Mortuary located on Riverside Drive. A Celebration of Life will be planned for next spring/summer for Carl's numerous family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store