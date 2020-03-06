Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lynn (Meyer) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lynn [Meyer] Anderson 83, passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ with her sons, Erick & Chris Anderson, and daughter, Janet Umstead at her side.



Carol was born in Bremerton, WA on October 16th, 1936 to Marcus and Alice Meyer. She spent her early years traveling with her family to Wrangell, Kodiak, and Juneau, Alaska.



Carol graduated from High School in Juneau, AK in 1955. Upon graduating she began her secretarial career with the U.S. Public Health Service. During her career she was stationed in Alaska at Juneau and Anchorage, Washington D.C., back to Alaska at Dillingham, Anchorage, and finally Juneau in 1973. In 1980 she joined the National Marine Fisheries Service in Alaska and was employed by them until she retired in 1995.



Carol married Andrew (Andy) Anderson in 1961, at Dillingham, AK and together they had 5 children. Her husband of 43 years preceded her in death, in 2004. Carol was also preceded in death by her brothers, Monty and Bob Meyer.



Carol is survived by her sister, Elaine Patterson of Washougal, WA, sister-in-law, Hildur [Gronn] Duncan, of Anchorage, AK, her children; Jan Umstead of Soldotna, AK, Erick Anderson of Phoenix, AZ, and Chris Anderson of Juneau, AK, stepchildren; Douglas Anderson of Soldotna, AK and Norma Anderson of Seattle, WA, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends throughout Alaska, the United States and Worldwide.



Carol was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Juneau Empire from Mar. 6 to Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Juneau Empire Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close