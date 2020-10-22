Cathy Jennine (Rugloski) Lindegaard April 20, 1951 – September 25, 2020



Cathy is absent from her body and is present with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Cathy was born to Larry and Jean Irwin Rugloski in Eugene, Oregon.



She is survived by her only child, Nick Lindegaard, sister Jane (Mark) Thomas, brother Chris (Tina) Rugloski, niece Brooke Thomas, nephew Chase Rugloski, daughter of the heart Valleri Collins, and numerous close friends she made while living in Alaska, Oregon, Missouri, and Oklahoma.



Cathy's family extends special thanks to her friends Alan and Lorraine Mittan, who cared for Cathy's physical needs in the last months of her life.



In accordance with Cathy's wishes, no memorial services are planned.

