1/1
Cathy Jennine (Rugloski) Lindegaard
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Jennine (Rugloski) Lindegaard April 20, 1951 – September 25, 2020

Cathy is absent from her body and is present with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Cathy was born to Larry and Jean Irwin Rugloski in Eugene, Oregon.

She is survived by her only child, Nick Lindegaard, sister Jane (Mark) Thomas, brother Chris (Tina) Rugloski, niece Brooke Thomas, nephew Chase Rugloski, daughter of the heart Valleri Collins, and numerous close friends she made while living in Alaska, Oregon, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Cathy's family extends special thanks to her friends Alan and Lorraine Mittan, who cared for Cathy's physical needs in the last months of her life.

In accordance with Cathy's wishes, no memorial services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Juneau Empire from Oct. 22 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by JuneauEmpire.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved