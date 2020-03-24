Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" Freymueller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Juneau resident, Charles "Chuck" Freymueller passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2020 in the presence of his daughters, Kris and Wendy and his loving companion cat, Tessa. He was 89.



Recently diagnosed with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma throughout his body, Chuck decided that the quality of his last days was far more important than any quantity he might be able to achieve.



Born to Charles, Sr. and Rebecca Freymueller on July 31, 1930 in Seattle, Washington, the family lived in a number of places as Charles, Sr. was in the Coast Guard. Chuck shared many stories about life in Seattle, Savannah, Georgia, St. Petersburg and St. Augustine, Florida and New London Connecticut.



Chuck graduated from Bulkeley School in New London in 1948 and attended a branch of the University of Connecticut before transferring with the family one last time. That last transfer was the most meaningful as it was to Juneau via Pan American Airlines on December 3, 1949.



While Charles Sr. Served as the Executive Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Storis and later the Commanding Officer of the CGC Bittersweet, the family lived in Juneau renting a beautiful home from Trevor Davis.



Shortly after arriving in Juneau, Chuck knew that this was where he wanted to live, work, marry and raise a family.



Chuck married the love of his life, Marilyn on October 16, 1954 and they were married more than 50 years before her passing in 2007. Chuck was Marilyn's caretaker during her battle with



Chuck was a partner in the 20th Century Market, managed the Juneau Airport Coffee Shop and Glacier Lounge, managed the Liquor Mart for former Senator Bill Ray and ultimately began a career with the State of Alaska, Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He retired as an Administrative Officer for the Southeast Region.



Chuck served in the Alaska National Guard, was a Charter Member of the Glacier Volunteer Fire Department and Chapel by the Lake, served as a member of the Alcohol Advisory Board, volunteered at the Ombudsman's Office, exercised dogs at the Gastineau Humane Society, filled and maintained the snack machine at Bartlett Hospital for the Hospital Guild for over ten years and assisted Marilyn with many of her volunteer services.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, wife and his brother, John Freymueller.



Chuck is survived by his daughters, Kris Cole (Mike) and Wendy Hughes (Larry). Grandchildren, Jennifer Fidler (Grayson), Eric McDougal (Adloma Evans), Nicole Hughes (aka "The Favorite"), Ashley Birchfield (Michael) and Travis Cole. Great Grandchildren, Grace McDougal, Ace Evans, Bella Birchfield and Jailyn and Alexis Cole. Sisters-in-law, Cynthia Freymueller and family and Nola Pflueger (Herman) and family.



Several dear friends were able to visit, call and write Chuck during his last days. He welcomed and appreciated the outpouring of love and support. The family acknowledges and is thankful for the outstanding care, love and friendship of Dr. Bob Urata over the years. The family thanks Drs. Jennifer Thompson, John Flores and Rebekah Kooy at Virginia Mason in Seattle for their expertise and care. The family also acknowledges Steve Olmstead who was Chuck's Pastor for many years. Chuck loved, respected and trusted Steve and his last visits with him were uplifting and calming.



Chuck asked that no services be held. During a family gathering at a later date, his ashes

will be interned alongside Marilyn's at the Columbarium at the Shrine of St. Therese.



Any gifts in Chuck's memory may be sent to Mission of Hope specifically for the "Reason to Hope" mission of Steve Olmstead at



