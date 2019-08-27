Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Milton Northrip. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Milton Northrip, Ph.D.



Charlie Northrip died unexpectedly August 15, 2019. He was born March 12, 1940 in Daytona Beach, Florida.



Raised by his widowed mother, Lee Northrip Burnsed, Charlie grew up in Flagler Beach, where he gained a life-long aversion to lawn care. While helping (and eating) in his mom's restaurant on the pier, he learned that vegetables were optional and that hamburgers could, in fact, be breakfast. He began drumming in high school, launching his life-long music avocation, as a percussionist, vocalist, and conductor.



Charlie moved with his first wife, Glenna, to Fairbanks, Alaska in 1963. Armed with B.S. and M.A. degrees in broadcasting and communication from the University of Florida, he taught classes at the University of Alaska and managed Alaska's first public radio station, KUAC. Sons Ian Arthur (1965) and Zan Alexus (1968) were both born in Fairbanks.



After earning his Ph.D. in mass communications and management, Charlie continued his first successful career. By 1992, he had directed the state's Educational Broadcasting Commission, coordinated Alaska's first satellite experiments, managed and grew KTOO public radio and TV in Juneau, and directed the Public Broadcasting Commission. The Alaska Broadcasters Hall of Fame recognized Charlie's pioneering Alaska telecommunications career when it inducted him in 1986.

