Service 12:30 PM St. Paul's Catholic Church

Charlotte Ann Rudolph Richards passed away March 8th, 2019. She was surrounded by her family.



Born in Juneau, Alaska on February 7, 1945 to Mary Lennon and Thomas Rudolph, Charlotte attended St. Ann's School and graduated from JDHS. After high school she went on to secretarial school in Seattle, Washington and became the administrative assistant to the Alaska manager for the Association of Pacific Fisheries, as well as for the Commissioner of the Department of Education. She worked at KINY as "The Juneau Weather Girl" and hosted a program reading children's stories on air. In 1965 she became "Miss Juneau" and participated in many local events.



Charlotte met David Richards in September of 1969 and they were married at the Shrine of St. Therese on May 9, 1970. They were married just shy of 45 years before David passed away in 2015. She is survived by daughters Kelly Richards Merrick and Erin Richards, sons-in-law Joey Merrick and Justin Dong, and grandchildren Hunter, Brody and Roxie Merrick.



As a consummate volunteer Charlotte was extremely active in civic issues and advocated for the community's welfare. She served as school board president, Girl Scout troop leader, executive director of the Bartlett Regional Hospital Foundation, instrumental in getting both Bartlett House and Dzantik'i Heeni Middle School built, and named "Citizen of the Year" by the Juneau Chamber of Commerce. Charlotte's creativity and party planning skills were unmatched and she designed and decorated numerous events from high school proms, Inaugural Balls, Robert Burns night, and the Governor's mansion during the holidays. She organized Bishop Michael Kenny's funeral and the ordination of his successor Bishop Michael Warfel. Charlotte was passionate about making Juneau the best place it could be. She wanted people to have fun and love where they lived.



Charlotte was a great friend and could have earned a gold medal in chatting and laughter. She was a lover of children, especially babies, animals, the color red, big hats, cooking, baking and entertaining. She was the most supreme mother and grandmother anyone could ever hope to have and will be deeply missed by her immediate family, as well as her sister Veronica Rudolph, "the Lennon Sisters" cousins and close family friends for more than 40 years: the Beadles, Parsons, Scribners, Gruenings, Carters, Arnoldts, Keltons, Simpsons and Quiggs.



A service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Saturday, May 11 at 12:30 pm with a reception to follow at the Yacht Club.

Published in The Juneau Empire from May 9 to June 8, 2019

