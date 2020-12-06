Chipper (Chip) Leon Parr, age 74, died November 8th at his home in Juneau. He was a devoted father of three and husband to Sandy for 42 years. When Chip spoke; people listened. Chip was a quiet man by nature, an empathetic listener, and he always had an insightful comment or humorous contribution to any conversation he was part of. One of Chip's many passions in life was golf, and with a name like Chipper Parr it was appropriate. He was also a lifelong reader, which no doubt helped him to answer questions every day on Jeopardy. We will miss his kindness, intelligence, consideration, wit, and dry sense of humor which never stopped... even up to the very end.
Chip was born on July 15, 1946 in Georgia to Eloise Perdue Parr and Charles Hubert Parr, only a few minutes after his twin brother, Charles Lamar Parr. The U.S. Army soon took the family to Vienna, Austria, where their sister Perri was born in 1948. Tragically, their mother died there three years later of heart disease. They lived with their Army father for many years in the southern U.S. and Germany. When Chip was in 6th grade, his father married Chip's 6th grade teacher, Karen. Three years later, his father's enlistment was up and the family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1961.
Chip graduated from Lathrop High School in 1964 and enrolled at University of Alaska. He soon found many other interests including Fairbanks Children's Theater where he appeared in several theatrical productions. There he developed lifelong friendships and shared that being part of the theatre was one of the best times of his life. He was drafted into the Army and served his country in Vietnam. Restless after the war, he traveled to New York to attend The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, then made his way to Alaska on his motorcycle. After a stint on the Alaska Pipeline, he moved to Juneau in search of work.
In Juneau Chip found a home. He was active in community theater there. In 1978, he married Sandra Slette, from Albert Lea, Minnesota. They bought a house and raised their son Jesse and twin daughters Kari and Suzanne. Chip was an active parent who supported his kids' athletic participation, taught them how to ski, play catch, and encouraged their lifetime involvement with the activities they all enjoyed. Chip also umpired for Little League and worked for the City & Borough of Juneau's Parks and Recreation Department. Whether he was working in the private sector, a non-profit organization, for the State of Alaska, or the Central Council for the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska -- his work was always focused on helping others and he was a passionate advocate for unions. He instilled in his children a sense of fair play, hard work, and consideration for others in all aspects of life.
After retirement, he pursued his love of golf just as avidly, traveling to sunny destinations where he could play year-round. He spent countless hours with his grandchildren, was a voracious reader, frequently enjoyed a game of Scrabble, and loved the game show Jeopardy -- serendipitously passing away on the same day as Mr. Alex Trebek.
Chip was preceded in death by his birth mother Eloise, father Charlie, sister Perri (Patricia), sister Maria and twin-brother Charlie. He is survived by his mom Karen, wife Sandy, son Jesse, daughters Kari and Suzanne, and six grandchildren [Kaia, Landon, Osian (Osh), Urijah, Cora, and baby CHIP (Charles Heath Ishla Parr)]. Chip experienced Parkinson's disease and he suffered two strokes in the summer of 2020, which contributed to his death. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SAIL (Southeast Alaska Independent Living - https://www.sailinc.org/donate-now
). The family is planning to have a joint celebration of life for Chip and his twin brother Charlie this coming summer or as the pandemic permits.