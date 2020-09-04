1/2
Christian F "Chris" Burns
1947 - 2020
Christian F. Burns, 72 passed away in his home surrounded by family in Newport Or. Chris was born in Vancouver, Wa and spent 40 years in radio. He married in 1991 and spent the next 15 years at KINY radio in Juneau Alaska. In 2007 his wife Richelle and 2 children Grant and Grace sailed from AK to New Zealand. Chris loved the sea and retired in Newport Oregon only to began a 2nd career as a Park Ranger at Yaquina Lighthouse. Chris was loved by many and spent his life giving back to communities with his zest for knowledge and Joy of life!
Chris is preceded in death by his Father Daniel R Burns, his mother Edith Elene Duchek, and brother Roger Burns. He is survived by his wife Richelle Rae Burns, Daughter Holland Tudor, son Grant C. Burns, daughter Grace D. Burns, brother Randy Burns Andrews and nephew Adam Burns. A memorial service is planned for April 12th, 2021 in Newport Oregon.

All memorial donations are at www.gofundme.com under Burns Family Fund - Newport.


Published in Juneau Empire from Sep. 4 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
12
Service
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Chris was always upbeat with a smile for a friend and a friendly joshing. He was always an asset for every community where he lived, and may have found his perfect role bringing the lighthouse keeper to life. RIP brother. I know you will be there to welcome other sailors to Fiddler's Green when we join you.
Chris Stockard
Friend
September 1, 2020
Chris inspired me every day to be a better ranger. He never lost sight of the big picture, at work, and always seemed to delight in the little things. I’ll miss him, dearly and remember to not sweat the small stuff.
Jaykob Wood
Coworker
